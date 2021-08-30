CHELAN - Air support has helped deliver supplies to firefighters working in remote locations on the Twenty-Five Mile Fire near Chelan.
Paracargo, dropped from a fixed-wing smokejumper aircraft, has been used to drop critical supplies for firefighters including fresh food and water and tools. Sean Cox, air operations branch director for the incident management team assigned to the fire, says the air deliveries allow firefighters to remain close to the fire line and reduce lengthy travel times, often through complex terrain, to get supplies.
Cox said many firefighter camps are only accessible by road, then a two to three hour hike. With paracargo crops, crews are provided a large amount of supplies in rapid fashion.
Paracargo has been around since the birth of smoke jumping, Cox added. Aircraft from the North Cascade Smoke Jumper Base is being used for paracargo drops.