OMAK - A pedestrian was killed on Highway 97 in Omak after walking into a crosswalk in front of a vehicle that had a green light at an intersection.
Robert L. Johnson, a 34-year-old Springdale, Wash. man, was on the westbound shoulder of Highway 97, at Dayton Street. State troopers say he had a “do not cross” signal at the intersection but proceeded into the crosswalk where he was struck by a northbound 2005 Nissan Pathfinder.
Johnson died at the scene. His next-of-kin has been notified.
The driver of the SUV, a 27-year-old Oroville man, was not injured. State troopers reported the driver had a green light at the intersection.