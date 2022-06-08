OLYMPIA - According to an article published by the Seattle Times, students in Washington will be allotted so many excused absences for mental health reasons.
The set of rules are mandated under state law and were approved by the state’s superintendent’s office. The Seattle Times wrote that absences will be excused for students experiencing symptoms related to mental illness or challenges with their cognitive health. Also absences will be excused for medical appointments relating to mental health treatments, which applies to counseling, mental health wellness and behavioral health treatment.
“In all, students will have an unlimited number of excused absences to use for mental health needs. (Some schools have procedures to contact students with excessive absences to get them back into the classroom.) A doctor’s note or medical diagnosis is not a requirement for a mental health excused absence, said Bridget Underdahl, the supervisor of Project AWARE, a program within OSPI that promotes mental and behavioral health education,” Seattle Times reported.
The mandate comes after one year Governor Jay Inslee declared that mental health among youth was a crisis.
The new rules will take effect at the start of next school year.
States such as Utah, Maine and Illinois have ‘mental health’ being among the reasons for an excusable absence.