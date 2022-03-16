EAST WENATCHEE - The Chelan Douglas Health District says personal information including Social Security numbers and financial account information was stolen by hackers during a data breach.
The health district discovered unauthorized access to its network between July 2 and July 4 of last year. The district immediately launched an investigation with outside cybersecurity professionals.
The investigation was complete in February and it was found that personal and private health information was removed from its network during the breach, including full names and one or more of the following: Social Security numbers, dates of birth, financial accounts and medical information.
Health district officials say they are not aware of any reports of identity fraud or improper use of the information.
“Out of an abundance of caution, the Chelan Douglas Health District is providing notification of this incident commencing on or about March 15, 2022,” officials stated. “Impacted individuals should consider taking steps to protect their information, including enrolling in complimentary credit monitoring services, placing a fraud alert/security freezings on their credit reports, and explanation of benefits statements for fraudulent or irregular activity, and taking steps to safeguard themselves against medical identity theft.”
Anyone with questions or concerns about the data breach can call a dedicated response line at 844-626-1280 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern Time.