ORONDO - Slick roads near Orondo led to a pickup truck sliding off Highway 97 and down a ravine Monday morning.
Orondo firefighters responded to the one-vehicle crash just at 8 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 97 and Weimer Road, about 10 miles north of Orondo.
The pickup truck was heavily damaged after going off the highway after the driver lost control. The pickup truck rolled and went through the guardrail before going down the side of the highway. Witnesses reported the pickup truck lost control as it was heading northbound.
One of the two occupants was treated at the scene for minor injuries, according to Orondo firefighters.
“The road conditions were extremely slick and hazardous due to a light snowfall that morning,” firefighters stated.