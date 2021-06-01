CASHMERE - A pilot escaped without injury following a plane crash Sunday afternoon in the Cashmere area.
The pilot was the lone occupant in the small plane that went down in a marsh area less than half a mile from the airport, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
The pilot took off from Cashmere and was heading to Montana when the plane encountered engine trouble. The plane came to rest on its top in the marsh.
Sheriff’s office officials say the pilot had just purchased the aircraft and was flying to his Montana home.