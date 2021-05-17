EAST WENATCHEE - Law enforcement recovered about $3,000 worth of stolen tools during a warrant search last week in East Wenatchee.
East Wenatchee and Wenatchee police, along with the Columbia River Drug Task Force, executed a search warrant on Wednesday at a home in the 700 block of Fifth Street Northeast for a suspect with a warrant.
Officers eventually breached the door after no response from the occupants inside the home. One person was taken into custody, according to East Wenatchee police.
During a sweep of the residence, officers recognized a tool bag that had been reported stolen during a vehicle prowl. The tool bag was found to contain stolen tools.
The search warrant for the residence was amended to include the tool bag and several items related to drugs in the home were also seized.