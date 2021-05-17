EAST WENATCHEE - A man reportedly accidentally shot himself in the leg Friday night in East Wenatchee.
Police responded about 11 p.m. to reports of a gunshot in the parking lot between Cedars Inn and the Clearwater. A 911 caller reported a man had been shot and was bleeding heavily. The man was found unresponsive, according to East Wenatchee police.
Officers performed life-saving measures by applying tourniquets and direct pressure to the gunshot wound. EMS arrived shortly after and the man was taken to the hospital.
Police say the man had accidentally discharged his firearm, striking himself in the leg. A gun was located at the scene.
The man underwent surgery and is listed in stable condition and recovering in the intensive care unit.
East Wenatchee police continue to investigate.