EAST WENATCHEE - East Wenatchee police are looking to identify a man who reportedly aggressively “physically touched” two children and pulled a knife Friday afternoon at Eastmont Community Park.
Police responded about 2:20 p.m. to the park on North Georgia Avenue and learned the suspect had touched two children in an aggressive manner. Police say the man also displayed the knife at the kids. The suspect fled on a red and black bike before police arrived.
The children were ages ranging from 6 to 9 years old and were with a large group as part of an after-school program. The kids immediately notified the chaperons and police were called. The children were not injured.
The suspect is described as a white male, 13 to 18 years old; tall, skinny with dirty blond hair. He was wearing round prescription glasses, a gray shirt, red shorts, white socks and Nike shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call RiverCom Dispatch at 509-663-9911.