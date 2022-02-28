FILE - John Hiickman cheers on a convoy of truckers heading toward Washington to protest COVID-19 mandates, Feb. 23, 2022, in Needles, Calif. Omicron is fading away, and so are Americans’ worries about COVID-19. Fewer Americans now say they’re concerned they’ll be infected compared with January following the rise and fall of the wildly contagious coronavirus variant. That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard, File)