METHOW — A portion of the Methow Wildlife Area is closed to the public to protect a pair of nesting sandhill cranes.
A 240-acre section of the Big Valley Unit is closed through the end of September, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The sandhill cranes are a state endangered species and the two nesting in the area are the only pair ever documented in the Methow Valley.
The cranes first showed up in the area last year and hatched to baby cranes but neither survived. The WDFW says the two appear to be nesting the same spot or very close to it this year.
“Sandhill cranes prefer wet meadows, marshes, shallow ponds, pastures, and grain fields for nesting, roosting, and/or feeding,” WDFW officials stated. “The loss of these kid of habitats, coupled with poor breeding success and colt (baby crane) survival, means that nesting sandhill cranes are in jeopardy of extinction in Washington. These birds are also extremely wary and repeated disturbance often results in nest desertion and increases the likelihood of predation by other species on unattended nests. For this reason, it is important for humans to stay outside of the next area.”
The primary Big Valley trail, which leads to the Methow River, remains open to the public. For birdwatchers, the cranes can often been seen from points outside of the closed area.