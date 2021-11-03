SEATTLE - Unions could get a boost under provisions currently included in the budget reconciliation package.
The Biden administration has released a revised proposal for its Build Back Better plan, which includes elements of the 'Protecting the Right to Organize,' or PRO Act.
Carissa Hahn is executive vice president of the Communication Workers of America's WashTech Local 37083 in Washington state. She said the PRO Act, including some of its provisions in the budget reconciliation package, will improve the organizing environment for workers in the workplace.
"It will also do things like penalize unfair labor practices," said Hahn. "And it really is going to tip the scales back in the favor of working people."
Hahn said the fear of retaliation for organizing a workplace is a major obstacle for forming unions.
The PRO Act passed the House but has not received a vote in the Senate. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce says the bill would undermine workers' rights and hurt the economy.
But Dan Mauer, director of government affairs for the Communications Workers of America, said he thinks the expansion of employees' power could be good for business growth.
"It's been harder and harder for workers to organize," said Mauer. "So if we want to rebuild the labor movement and in turn rebuild the middle class, we've got to make sure that those issues get corrected."
In October, strikes took place in industries across the country. Hahn said she believes this is a response to how workers have been treated in recent years.
"Especially with the COVID pandemic and the pressures that that has put on individuals at the job," said Hahn, "that it's put on companies, that companies have passed down to the individual workers, I think that what we're seeing is a reckoning of sorts."