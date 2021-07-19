WENATCHEE - The Red Apple Fire north of Wenatchee is nearing full-containment Monday morning after burning more than 12,000 acres.
The fire is currently listed at 83-percent contained after sparking July 13 from a suspected illegal burn.
There is currently 278 personnel assigned to the fire as crews continue fire patrol and mop-up in the upper elevations to extinguish any hot spots. Incident command says the upper elevations continue to see active fire behavior due to smoldering trees.
Winds are expected to increase out of the Northwest Monday afternoon, with gusts reaching 30 mph and lasting into Tuesday morning.
As of the latest update on Saturday from Chelan County Emergency Management, Warner Canyon is under Level 2 evacuations and Nahahum Canyon is at a Level 1 evacuation. Both evacuation notices were reduced on Saturday.