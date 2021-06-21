Olympia – The Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) would like to remind residents that not all fireworks are legal for use within Washington State.
State licensed retail fireworks stands must be permitted by the local city or county jurisdiction where they are being sold. Items such as firecrackers, bottle rockets, sky rockets, and missiles are illegal to sell, possess, and/or discharge within the state. However, these items are federally legal and are available for sale or discharge on some designated tribal lands.
State and federal laws prohibit items such as M-80s, M-100s, altered fireworks, and homemade devices as these devices are high powered and can cause devastating injuries.
Never purchase fireworks when:
· They are not being sold at a licensed and permitted stand.
· The fireworks are missing safety warnings, instructions, and a description of the effects.
· The item appears to be wrapped in solid color paper with no markings.
· It looks homemade, is wrapped in electrical tape, or the contents are exposed.
· It appears to have an abnormal fuse.
If you come across a device you suspect may be illegal or is unsafe, contact the local law enforcement agency in your area or the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. It is your responsibility to know the fireworks laws in the area you intend to purchase and discharge in. Always contact local authorities to determine what is legal in your area.
For more information visit http://www.wsp.wa.gov/fireworks/ or call (360) 596-3929.