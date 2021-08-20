On Aug. 16, the Chehalis Basin Board voted unanimously to approve a two-year spending plan for the Chehalis Basin Strategy. The 2021-23 plan allocates $70 million, which was appropriated to our Office of Chehalis Basin (OCB) by the state legislature. The plan outlines a portfolio of actions to reduce flood damage and restore aquatic species habitat throughout the Chehalis River basin in southwest Washington.
The board has been working together to layout the specifics of the spending plan since early this summer. Chehalis Basin Strategy actions and investments were temporarily paused on July 1, as the board continued discussions to reach consensus around key portions of the plan.
“The Chehalis Basin is an important place — home to distinct communities, vital commercial and tribal fishing and shellfishing industries, productive timberlands, significant agricultural production, and the I-5 key commercial corridor,” said Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. “Meeting the twin goals of reducing flood damage and restoring aquatic species is vital to the Basin’s future. I appreciate the hard work of the board to create a shared path forward. The Chehalis Basin Strategy is a priority for Washington State, and I am deeply invested in its continued success.”
The decision represents months of outreach, questions, research, robust dialog, and extensive collaboration between OCB, board members, state agencies, tribal governments, project partners, Basin community members, and local governments.
“This next step for the Chehalis Basin Strategy is especially significant now, as our region navigates the immediate impacts of climate change — drought, water curtailments, and searing water temperatures, followed by forecasts of a likely La Niña season to bring flooding this upcoming winter,” said OCB Director Andrea McNamara Doyle. “We must prioritize these urgent efforts to protect against the dual threats of flood damage and aquatic species decline.”