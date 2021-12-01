November 23rd, 2021, Olympia, Washington: Olympic National Forest holiday tree permits are available to purchase online through Recreation.gov and in-person at local vendors around the peninsula. Details about designated cutting areas, dates and types of trees that may be cut can be found at Recreation.gov.
“For every tree that is found, cut and carried home as a holiday fixture, a new story is created,” said USDA Forest Service Chief Randy Moore. “These stories become the precious memories that create traditions worth carrying on for generations and further connect families with their local forests.”
Beyond creating joyous memories, cutting a Christmas tree also improves forest health. The permit system helps to thin densely populated stands of small-diameter trees. Local forest health experts identify areas that benefit from thinning trees that tend to be the perfect size for Christmas trees. Removing these trees in designated areas helps other trees grow larger and can open areas that provide forage for wildlife.
To obtain a Christmas tree permit for the Olympic National Forest online, please visit Recreation.gov and select Olympic National Forest Christmas Tree Permits from the list of available options. It is important to carefully read the overview and need-to-know information prior to purchasing the permit. Visitors will also need to set up or login to a Recreation.gov account to complete the transaction.
To purchase a Christmas tree permits in-person, visit one of the vendors listed below. Please check with your local vendor prior to arriving for a Christmas tree permit to check availability and hours of operation.
2021 Christmas Tree Permits Vendors:
Port Angeles, WA - Swains General Store, 360-452-2357
Sequim, WA - Sequim Visitor Information Center, 360-683-6197
Quilcene, WA - North Hood Canal Chamber of Commerce, 360-765-2200
Hoodsport, WA - Hoodsport Visitor Information Center, 360-877-2021
Online Sources:
· Recreation.gov Christmas Tree Permit page with map interface
· Help Center article “How Do I Purchase and Print a Christmas Tree Permit?”
· Share Your Story adventure writing contest
· Every Kid Outdoors Fourth Grade pass program
· Every Kid Outdoors Christmas tree ornament coloring page