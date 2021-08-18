Olympia – The State Fire Marshal’s Office reminds residents that having fire extinguishers in the home can reduce the risk of a small fires becoming large fires.
In general, fire extinguishers should be placed in an easily accessible area in the kitchen, laundry room, and garage, as these are the most common locations for a small fire to start.
If a small fire begins in these areas, first get everyone outside and call 9-1-1.
Before approaching a small fire with a fire extinguisher, be sure that:
• You are familiar and comfortable with the use of the fire extinguisher
• The fire is small, confined, and not spreading to other items in the room
• You have a clear escape route and nothing is blocking your path outside.
• If you cannot extinguish the fire using one extinguisher, back out of the area, close the door if possible, and get safely outside.
Contact your local fire department for classes on operating fire extinguishers. Ensure household members are familiar with their use.
For further information about fire safety, contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office at (360) 596-3929.