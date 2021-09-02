Port Orchard, WA – Tina Nelson, P.E., the Senior Program Manager for Roads Engineering at Kitsap County Public Works, was recently affirmed as a Director on the American Public Works Association (APWA) Board of Directors. Tina will represent region IX, which includes Alaska, Colorado, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Washington, British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan.
Tina has successfully implemented a program that has continually produces engagement for all stakeholders. Nelson served as Project Manager for the Bucklin Hill Bridge & Estuary Enhancement project, the largest roads project in the history of Kitsap County Public Works. The project constructed a 240-foot, multi-span, four-lane bridge, and installed new bike lanes, wider sidewalks and two scenic overlooks. The result was increased traffic capacity, enhanced tidal exchange, and improved fish migration. The project was an APWA Project of the Year winner.
Through her extensive work with Washington State committees, Tina Nelson has been critical in molding the future of the Washington State chapter of APWA. With 25 years as the Chair for the Washington Chapter’s Construction Standards committee, Tina has shaped and improved how Washington State agencies contract and execute public works projects.
“I believe Warren Bennis, a pioneer in contemporary field of leadership studies, said it best when he said that leadership is the capacity to translate vision into reality,” said Donald J. Huling, P.E., President of the Washington chapter. “I cannot think of a single person that has done more to translate the vision of APWA into a reality, than Tina Nelson,” Huling added.
“Tina’s involvement and leadership with APWA is a great asset to the APWA, and Kitsap County Public Works continually benefits from her insight in best management practices and procedures recommended by APWA,” according to Joe Rutan, Assistant Director for Public Works’ Roads Division.
Kitsap County Public Works is an Accredited APWA Agency and is recognized for establishing and implementing over 400 best management practices for efficient and effective work. “Tina’s leadership, experience and process understanding is an essential part of our capital construction program,” Rutan added.
Tina assumes office on the 18-member Board of Directors on August 29, 2021, during APWA’s annual Public Works Exposition.