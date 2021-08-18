OLYMPIA — The popular Liberty Lake Access Area in Spokane County will close for construction starting Sept. 7, but lake residents will have opportunities to get their boats out of the water in October.
Closing the access area will give contractor crews space to complete renovations including improving the existing boat ramp, sealing and striping the parking area, installing new signage, a new fishing pier with benches, and replacing the current vault toilets with a new double vault ADA accessible toilet.
“Liberty Lake is one of our most used access areas in the Spokane area, and it gets a lot of wear and tear,” said Dan Dziekan, WDFW access manager. “Unfortunately, the small window of time when we can complete work near water means this area will be closed for a while when the weather is still warm, but the result will be a nicer access for the future.”
This $319,705 project is funded by the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office (RCO).
Lake residents who would like to leave boats in the water after Sept. 7 will have two designated dates in October to get them out. The access area will be opened especially for boat removal on Oct. 23 and 30. Hours to do this are still being finalized and will be announced and posted later. Because Liberty Lake only has one option for the public to launch boats, people looking for alternate places to fish or boat can visit WDFWs water access areas web page.
Liberty Lake is a popular lake for trout, bass, and perch fishing, as well as water sports. It opens for fishing March 1 through Oct. 31. The gate to the access area is closed every year on Oct. 31. Construction will continue after that until approximately early December.
WDFW works to preserve, protect and perpetuate fish, wildlife and ecosystems while providing sustainable fish and wildlife recreational and commercial opportunities.