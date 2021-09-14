BOTHELL, Wash. – National Preparedness Month is observed each September to raise awareness about steps individuals, families and communities can take to be ready for disasters and emergencies that could happen at any time. This year’s National Preparedness Month theme is Prepare to Protect and highlights how preparing for disaster helps protect everyone you love.
“Everyone has a role to play when it comes to preparing for disasters and emergencies,” says Acting Regional Administrator Vince Maykovich. “Whether it is getting to know your neighbors, updating your contact lists, changing the batteries in your smoke detectors, or having extra food on hand for your pet, I urge everyone to take an action and be a part of this year’s National Preparedness Month.”
Each week in September, the campaign will focus on a different aspect of preparedness for individuals, families and communities.
- Week 1: Sept. 1-4 Make A Plan
- Week 2: Sept. 5-11 Build A Kit
- Week 3: Sept. 12-18 Low-Cost, No-Cost Preparedness
- Week 4: Sept. 19-25 Engage Your Community on Preparedness
In partnership with the state emergency management offices and community partners in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington, FEMA Region 10 is hosting several virtual sessions throughout the month for everyone to attend.
- Twitter Spaces Preparedness Chat on September 13 from 12 – 1 p.m. PT
- R10 Family Prep Night Webinar on September 14 from 6:30 – 7:15 p.m. PT
- Livestock & Large Animals Preparedness Webinar on September 17 from 10 – 11 a.m. PT
You can visit the FEMA Region 10 Individual and Community Preparedness Dashboard for additional information on how to attend these virtual events.
For more information on creating a family communication plan or building an emergency kit, visit ready.gov.