OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is excited to announce that nearly 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at state-led mass vaccination sites in just six weeks.
Weekly, these sites are administering about 10% of the total vaccine being given across the state. Thanks to the hard work of DOH staff, the Washington National Guard, and local and private sector partners, since opening January 26, a total of 94,941 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given out across the four state-led mass vaccination sites, which includes:
- 19,922 doses in Spokane
- 25,174 doses in Ridgefield
- 22,593 doses in Wenatchee
- 27,252 doses in Kennewick
Starting next week, our Ridgefield, Wenatchee, and Kennewick sites will once again provide first dose appointments. To make an appointment for next week, you must first confirm you’re eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine under Phase 1A or 1B-1 using the Phase Finder tool. Phase Finder does not make you an appointment. Once confirmed through Phase Finder, you can make an appointment at one of the mass vaccination sites listed below. Please note, hours and registration information are different for each location and may be different than in weeks past.
Spokane
Spokane will continue focusing on second dose appointments for the next two weeks. Spokane administers the Moderna vaccine, which is a two-dose series. The second dose should be administered one month (28 days) after the first dose.
If you received your first dose at the Spokane Arena mass vaccination site, you were given a second dose appointment at that time. Please make sure you return to the same location for your second dose. If you did not receive a second dose appointment, please call the COVID-19 information hotline at 1-800-525-0127, then press #. Language assistance is available. If you are still unable to get a second dose appointment, please bring your COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card and ID to the site during hours of operation and it will be honored.
On the day of your appointment, please bring your COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, which you were given when you received your first dose. This card displays your first dose date and vaccine type. Remember to wear clothing appropriate to receive the vaccine in your upper arm.
DOH is excited to welcome Safeway as a partner at the Spokane Arena mass vaccination site. Safeway officially joins the team Tuesday and will help with registration moving forward. We will share more information about future appointments when it becomes available.
- Location: Spokane Arena (720 W. Mallon Ave., Spokane, WA 99201)
- Hours: Tuesday – Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Ridgefield
Ridgefield will primarily administer first doses next week. You are encouraged to make an appointment online using Safeway’s registration system. If you need help, please call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-525-0127, then press #. Language assistance is available.
The Ridgefield mass vaccination site administers Pfizer-BioNTech, which is a two-dose series. The second dose should be administered three weeks (21 days) after the first dose.
- Location: Clark County Fairgrounds (17402 NE Delfel Rd., Ridgefield, WA 98642)
- Hours: Tuesday – Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Wenatchee
Wenatchee will largely focus on first doses next week. You are encouraged to make an appointment online using PrepMod. If you need help, please call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-525-0127, then press #. Language assistance is available.
Please note, all day Wednesday, March 10 and from 2 – 5 p.m. Friday, March 12, the Wenatchee site will be closed to the general public and no appointments will be available. The site will be hosting a vaccination event for pre-K through 12th grade educators, school staff, and child care providers who are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Wenatchee mass vaccination sites administers Pfizer-BioNTech, which is a two-dose series. The second dose should be administered three weeks (21 days) after the first dose.
- Location: Town Toyota Center (1300 Walla Walla Ave., Wenatchee, WA 98801)
- Hours: Monday – Tuesday & Thursday 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Kennewick
Kennewick will administer both first and second doses next week. Please make your appointment online using PrepMod. If you need help, please call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-525-0127, then press #. Language assistance is available. You will be asked to show proof of appointment when you arrive on site.
If you are arriving for your second dose, bring your COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, which you were given when you received your first dose. This card displays your first dose date and vaccine type.
The Kennewick mass vaccination sites administers Pfizer-BioNTech, which is a two-dose series. The second dose should be administered three weeks (21 days) after the first dose.
- Location: Benton County Fairgrounds (1500 S. Oak St., Kennewick, WA 99336). Please enter from the 10th Street parking lot entrance.
- Hours: Tuesday – Friday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. – noon
The DOH website is your source for a healthy dose of information. Find us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter. Sign up for the DOH blog, Public Health Connection.