OLYMPIA – Nov. 29, 2021 – The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission launched a new online store that provides customers with an improved experience when shopping for popular products.
The store features fan-favorite items including icon prints of each state park, Winter Recreation scarves, 2022 Parks calendars, guidebooks, Discover Passes and e-gift cards.
“We are excited to give state park enthusiasts a more streamlined way to shop for products,” said Stephanie McDermott, brand and creative marketing manager. “This launch is the first phase of the store and we are excited to continue expanding our merchandise and customer service options in the future.”
Shoppers should plan on finalizing holiday gift purchases early to allow for processing and shipping. Users will need to enter the login they use to make camping reservations or create a new account with a basic username and password to complete transactions. Product prices range from $14 to $30, including shipping and taxes.
Calendars, physical gift cards, guidebooks and Discover Passes are also available for purchase at Parks Tumwater Headquarters office. Gift cards and unique local items are available for purchase at participating parks.
Visit https://washington.goingtocamp.com/store to explore the online store.