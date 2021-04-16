SEATTLE - Tim Eyman has been ordered to pay nearly $2.9 million to cover legal fees and costs of state Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s lawsuit against Eyman for campaign finance violations.
A Thurston County judge in February levied a penalty of $2.6 million against Eyman, ruling Eyman’s “numerous and blatant violations” were intentional.
Ferguson says on multiple occasions the state caught Eyman illegally concealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign contributions.
“Tim Eyman broke the law — repeatedly — and in order to delay his day of reckoning, he willfully dragged out this case with frivolous and cost-inflating legal tactics,” Ferguson said. “This decision ensures that Tim Eyman bears the cost of his years-long obstruction of our case — not the taxpayers.”
Eyman is under a court order to pay $10,000 every month and has consistently made the payment. To date, he has paid more than $424,000 to the state.
The Washington State Public Disclosure Commission investigated Eyman and found evidence he engaged in an illegal kick-back scheme.
“In the history of the Fair Campaign Practices Act enforcement, it would be difficult for the court to conceive of a case with misconduct that is more egregious or more extensive than the misconduct committed by Eyman in this matter,” Judge James Dixon wrote in his recent judgement.
Eyman is also prohibited from directing finances of any political committee.