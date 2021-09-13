Port Orchard and Orting — The Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs is pleased to announce the receipt of two grants for the Transitional Housing Program which operates in both Port Orchard and Orting, WA.
In March, 2021, the Federal VA announced the availability of approximately $50 million in capital grants to increase safety and reduce the risk to Veterans in Grant and Per Diem transitional housing, who otherwise would be experiencing homelessness. Mounting risks posed to vulnerable populations from public health concerns such as the coronavirus and other infectious diseases, created a need to increase safety in transitional housing provided by GPD grantees.
WDVA received both a Capital Grant and a renewal for a Case Management Grant.
The $2.4 million Capital Grant provides funds to convert twenty double occupancy rooms in Building 10 (Port Orchard) to single rooms with a private bathroom. This will reduce the capacity of Building 10 by twelve beds; however, those beds will be moved to Roosevelt Barracks (Orting) and still be available to serve Veterans.
Not only does the conversion to single rooms reduce risks of contracting infectious diseases such as COVID-19, it also offers Veterans more privacy and independence, particularly for Veterans working in the community or attending off-site meetings. Private rooms provide a space and time for Veterans to heal from their hidden and physical wounds with dignity and respect. This healing allows Veterans to get connected to supportive services and benefits that lead to successful program completion and return to the community.
The $225,000 Case Management Grant provides funds to a support case manager who provides services to help Veterans maintain self-sufficiency and housing stability. This position is critical for Veterans who have completed the Transitional Housing Program and need housing in their community.
VA Grant and Per Diem Programs provide funding to community organizations that provide transitional housing and supportive services for Veterans at risk of or experiencing homelessness and aims to help them achieve residential stability, increase skill levels and income, and obtain greater self-determination.
More information:
- Veterans Transitional Housing Program | WDVA (wa.gov)
- VA grants improve transitional housing, prevent Veteran homelessness