OLYMPIA – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is hosting an online, interactive event at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 8. The event will introduce new or returning anglers to the basics they need to know to catch and cook lake trout; and provide all anglers with an inside look at what goes into raising hatchery trout for anglers to catch and eat.
“Our hatchery crews work incredibly hard to raise rainbow trout for anglers to catch and take home to feed their families”, said Larry Phillips, WDFW coastal regional director. “We’re excited to highlight the way anglers can get outdoors at stocked lakes and catch fish, whether to be released or cooked up for dinner. Because of COVID-19, we haven’t hosted or participated in any in-person fishing events over the last year, so it’s great to be able to connect with people virtually.”
Topics are applicable for anglers across the entire state and will include:
- A live, “behind the scenes” broadcast from Lakewood Hatchery to share the details about what goes into raising rainbow trout to be stocked into Washington lakes.
- Real-time trout planting at American Lake.
- Friends from Puget Sound Anglers will share tips and strategies to catch rainbow trout.
- Representatives from Trout Unlimited will detail how to safely handle catch-and-release fish.
- WDFW staff will highlight fishing related information on the agency’s website and the Fish Washington mobile app to help anglers find current fishing information.
- The event will conclude with a demonstration of how to clean and cook freshly caught trout.
- The public will be invited to ask questions as time allows.
Pre-registration is not required. Participants should visit: zoom.us/j/95960846428 a little before 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 8 to take part. Closed captioning will be available throughout the event.
A recording of the live event will be available on YouTube within a few days following the event.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife works to preserve, protect and perpetuate fish, wildlife and ecosystems while providing sustainable fish, wildlife, and recreational and commercial opportunities.