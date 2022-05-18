WENATCHEE — A 55-year-old man pleaded guilty Tuesday for molesting a 13-year-old girl at Lake Entiat in 2007.
Renton resident Mark Darren Starman was set to go to trial this week before entering a guilty plea to third-degree child molestation. He was facing a first-degree child molestation charge if the case went to trial.
Sentencing is scheduled for June 28 in Chelan County Superior Court. According to NewsRadio 560 KPQ, prosecutors are seeking a one year and one day prison sentence, followed by 36 months of community custody. The standard sentencing range is the case is 6-12 months in jail.
According to court records, Starman admitted to having sexual contact with the girl in 2007. Starman was charged in 2019 after the victim reported the crime to Chelan County deputies.