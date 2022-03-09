Rep. Mike Steele, ranking member of the House Capital Budget Committee and lead Republican negotiator, announced today that more than $10.5 million in 12th District projects was included in the recently approved 2022-23 supplemental capital budget.
"As a top capital budget negotiator, it's extremely gratifying to help bring this funding home to the 12th District. While operating budgets take care of most state agency funding requests, capital budgets pay for more permanent items. In essence, they are construction budgets with funding for anything from major projects like schools and low-income housing to local parks and other public facilities," said Steele, R-Chelan.
"This year's capital budget was truly historic. In a supplemental budget year, we are making more statewide community investments than the previously approved two-year plan. I'm extremely happy to see the number of projects included for our communities."
The supplemental capital budget spends $1.5 billion, with $107.3 million from the sale of general obligation bonds. The remaining $1.39 billion is comprised of a combination of federal funds, General Fund-State (GF-S) transfers, and other dedicated funding sources. It leaves $210,000 in bond capacity.
12th Legislative District projects highlights include:
- Trades District port project: $3 million
- Peshastin Cross Over Siphon Pipe (Peshastin): $309,000
- Wenatchee City Pool Repairs (Wenatchee): $550,000
- Wenatchee Valley YMCA (Wenatchee): $515,000
- Chelan Douglas Food Distribution Center (Malaga): $1 million
- City of Brewster Canyon Well House (Brewster): $480,000
- City of Brewster Sewer Upgrade (Brewster): $2.8 million
- Lake Chelan EMS Design (Chelan): $191,000
- Town of Elmer City Fire Station Improvements (Elmer City): $772,000
- SD Brewster School District: $933,000
Read the summary and budget bill here: http://leap.leg.wa.gov/leap/budget/detail/2022/hc2022Supp.asp
Review district project reports here: http://fiscal.wa.gov/CapitalProjectListDistrictSupp.aspx
The 2022 legislative session concludes on March 10.