In an article published by KXLY, Washington Governor Jay Inslee will ceremoniously sign a bill that enhances access to abortion care in Washington state. House Bill 1851, known as the Affirm Washington Abortion Access Act, confirms that nurse practitioners and physician assistants can provide abortion care in Washington. Inslee has a designated time to sign the bill in a ceremony that can be attended via Zoom on Thursday at 9 a.m. The signing comes after Idaho and Missouri state lawmakers passed bills that place restrictions on abortion care. They are based off a new Texas law that prohibits abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. The Affirm Washington Abortion Access Act protects patients from prosecution under laws like the ones passed in Texas.
featured
Report: Inslee to sign bill to make abortion care more accessible in WA
- Shawn Goggins
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Honduras judge says ex-president can be extradited to US
- Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict
- Report: Inslee to sign bill to make abortion care more accessible in WA
- Wright State beats Bryant 93-82 for NCAA Tournament win
- Funding for another SR 97 wildlife underpass in Okanogan County secured
- Nadal improves to 18-0 with win over Opelka at Indian Wells
- Wright State beats Bryant 93-82 for NCAA Tournament win
- Funding for another SR 97 wildlife underpass in Okanogan County secured
- Nadal improves to 18-0 with win over Opelka at Indian Wells
- A plane carrying Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori has landed on British soil after Iran released them
- Trump calls Mo Brooks 'disappointing' in Alabama Senate race
- EXPLAINER: Who's a war criminal, and who gets to decide?
- Jussie Smollett leaves Cook County Jail after court rules he should be released pending his appeal
- Reality sets in for Seahawks fans as Russell Wilson dons Denver Broncos jersey during introduction
- On Your Mind: It’s Time to Wake Up and Smell the Inflation
- On Your Mind: Let Our Officers Do Their Jobs
- On Your Mind: How science and divine intervention saved my sister from coronavirus
- OPINION: Moses Lake School District Replacement Educational Programs and Operations Levy
- Letter to the Editor: Support for Joe Schmit
- Letter To The Editor: Endorsement for Joe Schmit
- Opinion: Why we need to respect our healthcare workers during this vaccine mandate