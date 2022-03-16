Inslee

Jay Inslee during a bill signing ceremony

Photo: NW News Network

In an article published by KXLY, Washington Governor Jay Inslee will ceremoniously sign a bill that enhances access to abortion care in Washington state. House Bill 1851, known as the Affirm Washington Abortion Access Act, confirms that nurse practitioners and physician assistants can provide abortion care in Washington. Inslee has a designated time to sign the bill in a ceremony that can be attended via Zoom on Thursday at 9 a.m. The signing comes after Idaho and Missouri state lawmakers passed bills that place restrictions on abortion care. They are based off a new Texas law that prohibits abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. The Affirm Washington Abortion Access Act protects patients from prosecution under laws like the ones passed in Texas.