The Washington State Hospital Association (WSHA) suspects that hospitals across Washington state stand to lose an overall total of 2-5 percent of staff who didn’t meet the state’s coronavirus vaccination deadline. WSHA CEO Cassie Sauer told KPQ that it will take several weeks to confirm how many workers will lose their jobs due to the mandate.
“We probably won’t know the full impact of how many hospital staff are leaving because of vaccine requirement until early November, maybe even mid-November,” Sauer told KPQ.
Sauer says hospitals are putting employees on leave instead of firing them with the hope that they’ll eventually get their shots.
Next Monday marks the deadline for all healthcare workers to be vaccinated against the virus.
“There’s concern about vaccine compliance in those settings, and that we could end up with long term care centers that are unable to accept patients, or might not even be able to care for their patients that they have in house, and also that we could have a lack of ambulance services that need to take a patient to the hospital,” Sauer explained to KPQ.
Sauer says some have had to be rushed to hospitals in personal vehicles when they needed an ambulance due to the lack of available emergency vehicles.
Sauer says she expects to see a 2-5 percent (3,000-7,000 employees) loss of medical staff at hospitals throughout the state.