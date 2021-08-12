OLYMPIA - As coronavirus cases skyrocket, public organizations like the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction is mandating all public school employees to be vaccinated against coronavirus.
Superintendent Reykdal communicated to Governor Jay Inslee that being vaccinated against COVID-19 should be a condition of employment to work at a public school. In addition, the Superintendent wants to withhold state and federal funds from any school district who knowingly and willfully violates the Department of Health’s requirements related to face coverings in K–12 schools.
A public press conference with Reykdal about the matter is scheduled for Aug. 13 at 9 a.m.