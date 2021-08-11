WENATCHEE - Horselake Road, which leads to the popular Horse Lake Reserve Trails near Wenatchee, has been closed due to wildfire risks.
Chelan County commissioners on Tuesday passed a resolution to close the road as the area continues to see hot and dry conditions. County road crews have closed the gate at the lower portion of Horselake Road.
The Chelan-Douglas Land Trust earlier this week requested the county consider closing the road.
Recreationist can access the Horse Lake Reserve through the Sage Hills trailhead on Sage Hills Drive.
Horselake Road will be reopened when county commissioners and the fire marshal determine the wildfire danger has decreased.
“Closing Horselake Road is a proactive measure,” said county Fire Marshal Bob Plumb. “The overwhelming majority of wildfires are human caused, and the Horse Lake Reserve is a popular local recreation area. We don’t want a wildfire in one of our community’s most treasured natural areas.”
Fire danger in Chelan County remains at the “extreme” level.