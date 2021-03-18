ENTIAT - Crews will begin another rock slope scaling project along US 97A beginning March 29 about a mile south of Entiat.
Similar to rock scaling work completed last summer, contractor crews will remove loose, unstable rock from slopes adjacent to US 97A in an area where rock fall often reaches the highway, according to WSDOT. The work will require two weeks of daytime highway closures at milepost 213.
To finish the work, crews will close the highway between 8:15 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays, with openings for 15 minutes on the top of every hour to allow traffic through the work zone.
The project is scheduled to be completed April 12. Drivers can expect some delays April 13 and 14 as the contractor wraps up the project.
The total cost of the project is about $310,000, according to WSDOT.
US 97A will be open during non-working hours and on weekends.