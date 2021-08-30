WENATCHEE - The Rooster Comb Fire south of Wenatchee is now 60 percent contained as evacuation levels are set to be lowered Monday evening.
The fire is now listed at 88 acres after an infrared flight over the area on Monday, according to Chelan County Fire District 1.
About 130 personnel worked the fire on Monday after state mobilization was approved. State mobilization teams are expected to demobilize Tuesday and turn command of the fire back over to local fire crews Tuesday evening.
No structures were lost in the fire.
Level 2 evacuations, which includes Methow Street from the intersection of Squilchuck Road to Crisand Lane, Okanogan Avenue from the sound end to Circle Street, Circle Street from Okanogan Avenue down to Appleatchee horse area and all of Pitcher Canyon Road, will be reduced to Level 1 at 7 p.m. Monday. Road closures remain in place.
The fire sparked Sunday afternoon in the 2300 block of Methow Street, leading to Level 3 evacuations for a few hundred structures.