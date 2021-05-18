WENATCHEE - The family of a Chelan County man missing for more than a week is now offering a reward for information leading to his whereabouts.
Pedro Brito was last seen on May 9 at about 6 a.m. at the Mission Ridge Ski Resort parking lot. Brito’s vehicle was located in the parking lot.
Brito was not found after an extensive search last week that included search and rescue, K9s and a drone. The official search has since been suspended, according to Chelan County Emergency management.
Brito is in his 40s, about 5-foot-8 and 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve dark camouflage shirt, black sweatpants, white DC Villain slip-on shoes and a black coat.
Brito’s family says he may be suffering from a head injury.
Anyone with information on Brito’s whereabouts is asked to call Rivercom at 509-663-9911.