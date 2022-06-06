ELMA - A Shelton man is behind bars after wrecking his vehicle while being pursued by police in Elma last Thursday.
Just after 9:30 p.m. State Troopers say 32-year-old Cougan Wright of Shelton was attempting to evade police on US 12 when he ran a stop sign at Spruce and 3rd, t-boning a vehicle and struck a second vehicle that was parked and unoccupied.
After the crash, authorities managed to catch up with Wright. Wright was taken to a hospital for treatment and now faces charges of eluding police and vehicular assault. The driver of the car that was t-boned was an elderly Seattle man who was also taken to a hospital for treatment.
Troopers say Wright was intoxicated while behind the wheel of his vehicle.