CHELAN — Chelan County detectives have opened a death investigation related a call Friday in Chelan.
Deputies responded about 2 p.m. on Friday to a home in the 300 block of Apple Acres Road.
“The sheriff’s office can confirm this is a death investigation involving two people of the same residence,” sheriff’s office officials stated.
The sheriff’s office is working with the coroner’s office in the investigation. No other details were released Monday.
The sheriff’s office says they do not believe there is any threat to the public related to the investigation.