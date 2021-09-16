STEVENS PASS - A woman found dead Sept. 7 along Highway 2 on Stevens Pass died of “homicidal violence,” according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
The 25-year-old victim was found on Stevens Pass near milepost 73 along the edge of the highway. A medical examiner has identified the woman as a Marysville resident. Her name has not yet been released as investigators are reaching out to her family, the sheriff’s office stated.
“The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office will continue to partner with federal, state, county and city agencies in order to thoroughly complete this homicide investigation,” Sheriff Brian Burnett stated.”
The sheriff’s office believes the woman’s body ended up along the highway sometime early in the morning on Sept. 7. Passing motorists located her at about 8:30 p.m. the same day.
Anyone with information on the woman’s death is asked to cal the Chelan County tip line at 509-667-6845.