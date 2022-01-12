WENATCHEE - The Chelan-Douglas Health District has opened a community COVID-19 testing site at the Town Toyota Center but officials say testing is only available for symptomatic individuals due to limited supplies.
Demand for COVID-19 testing across the state has led to a shortage of test supplies, according to health officials.
The testing site at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee will continue to operate as supplies allow. The testing site is open from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Pre-registration is required to receive a test. Anyone needing a COVID-19 test can register at www.cdhd.wa.gov.
Confluence Health, in partnership with the health district, has opened a COVID-19 triage center at the Saddlerock EPC Church parking lot at 1400 S. Miller Street to provide medical evaluations for COVID-19 symptoms. The triage center is available for people who have already tested positive for COVID-19 and are concerned about their symptoms. The triage center is open Monday through Saturday from noon to 7:30 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
“Avoid long wait times at our Emergency Department or Walk-in Clinics by visiting the triage center, with shorter wait times to help patients who are worked about their condition know whether they should be concerned or not,” Confluence Health officials stated.
Confluence Health is also asking people seeking a COVID-19 test to not visit the ER or walk-in clinics.
“We ask that you visit a COVID-19 testing site and don’t overwhelm our emergency departments and walk-in clinics,” hospital officials said.