EAST WENATCHEE - Detours have been set up after a sinkhole developed on Grant Road.
The sinkhole is located in the right lane of Grant Road near Hobby Lobby and Wendy’s. East Wenatchee Public Works will begin making repairs on Monday with the final paving scheduled to be completed on Friday, June 11, according to city officials.
The state Route 28 exit onto Grant Road will remain closed through the repairs, along with the center and right lanes head east on Grant Road. Drivers can access Hobby Lobby and Wendy’s from Riverside Drive and a detour is set up that directs vehicles to an area in the Fred Meyer parking lot where they can circle back to access Riverside Drive.
The Link Transit bus stop in the Fred Meyer parking lot is also closed.
The sinkhole was discovered Wednesday evening.