CHELAN - Skeletal remains believed to those of a Native American were unearthed last week at a vacation rental property in Chelan.
Excavation work was being done on Friday on the vacation rental property of The Lookout. A skull and several other bones including an upper arm and shin bone, were found at the site.
Construction at the development was stopped and Chelan County detectives were notified.
“Looking at the skull and corresponding with Dr. Kathy Taylor, the state forensic anthropologist, it was immediately determined that the remains belonged to a Native American,” Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris stated.
Harris also consulted with the Washington State Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation, which also determined the remains belonged to a Native American.
Dr. Guy Tasa, the state physical anthropologist, and a representative with the Colville Tribe, walked the site on Monday and were able to locate several other skeletal pieces including a rib, ankle bone and finger bone.
The development site will be further investigated by an archeologist after proper permits are obtained, Harris added. The process, which will include Colville Tribe representatives, could take up to 60 days.
All skeletal remains found at the site will be placed in a cedar box and interred at the small cemetery on property that belongs to the Wapato Tribe, near the Mill Bay Casino.
Officials are advising the public to stay out of the area as it is now an active Native American excavation site. Law enforcement will be periodically patrolling the area.