The Washington Federation of State Employees (WFSE) has filed an unfair labor practices complaint alleging that the governor’s office failed to bargain in good faith prior to its implementation of the vaccine mandate.
WFSE argues that the mandate should not take effect until it’s been ‘properly’ negotiated between Inslee and the union. The WFSE lawsuit states the Sept. 6 deadline for employees to get the first vaccine dose is too short notice.
Comprised of about 47,000 employees, the injunction brought by the lawsuit seeks to suspend the initial deadline; claiming that workers will be “harmed.”
The Seattle Times reports that WFSE President Mike Yestramski says the litigation is, “about respecting our union’s right to bargain and ensuring that people in need of accommodations are treated fairly.”
Mike Faulk, a spokesperson for Governor Inslee’s office, attempted to refute Yestramski’s claims.
“We don’t agree. We think we are negotiating in good faith,” he said. Faulk says the state will be filing a legal response “that will show the extent of our disagreement.”
The Seattle Times article states that WFSE and state negotiators are set to convene at the negotiating table on Wednesday; the publication’s source of information on that meeting was union spokesperson Justin Lee.