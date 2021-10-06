State Fire Marshal’s Office Recognizes Fire Prevention Week 2021 Asking Residents to “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety” Olympia – The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.” This year’s campaign, running October 3-9, 2021, works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe. It is recommended to learn the different sounds that smoke and carbon monoxide alarms make by testing them once a month. This way all family members know what each alarm sounds like and how to respond. The SFMO wants to share safety tips to help you “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety” · A continuous set of three loud beeps means smoke or fire. Get out, call 9-1-1, and stay out. · Four short beeps indicate the presence of carbon monoxide. Get out, call 9-1-1, and stay out. · A single chirp every 30 or 60 seconds from either alarm means the battery should be replaced. · All alarms have a limited lifespan and should be replaced after 10 years. · Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm is at the end of its life and the unit should be replaced. · Make sure your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms meet the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities. To find out more about Fire Prevention Week programs and activities in your area, please contact your local Fire Department. For more general information about Fire Prevention Week, visit www.fpw.org. For more information about fire prevention, contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office at (360) 596-3929.