RITZVILLE - Is Governor Inslee getting ready to extend his COVID vaccination mandate to all private businesses? Ritzville Republican Senator Mark Schoesler says it’s starting to look that way.
Schoesler says new Department of Labor and Industries rules appear to allow the governor to enforce his mandates on private job creators.
Schoesler says you probably haven’t heard about it until now.
“L&I created these rules behind closed doors, in the dark, without any employer advocates even knowing it was coming,” Schoesler stated.
The Ritzville Republican says the rules are potentially far reaching.
“The rules are so big that you could extend it to just about anybody under any circumstances,” explained Schoesler.
Inslee’s vaccine mandate has already run its course in regards to government and healthcare workers.