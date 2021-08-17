CHELAN COUNTY - A state of emergency has been declared in Chelan County for the second time in just over a month in response to a wildfire.
Chelan County commissioners on Monday approved the declaration in response to the Twenty-Five Mile Fire, which started Sunday and has burned at least 4,000. The fire originated near the Shady Pass Campground, north of Chelan. Officials say one structure has been destroyed.
“We don’t have the resources to fight large wildfires right now,” said Chelan County Fire Marshal Bob Plumb. “State resources are dedicated, fighting fires around the state. If we get another big fire in Chelan County, our firefighting resources may be overwhelmed.”
The emergency declaration allows commissioners to use local resources without going through a typical government bidding process for goods and services, and is also a prerequisite for most state and federal recovery assistance funding.
“We want to avoid declaring a third disaster in Chelan County this summer,” said Commissioner Bob Bugert. “We all should use a much higher level of caution during wildfire season and join together in preventing these disasters.”
The first emergency declaration this summer was due to the Red Apple Fire started on July 13. The fire burned more than 12,200 acres and threatened hundreds of homes.