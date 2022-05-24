OLYMPIA - In light of the horrific events that transpired at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday, Washington State Schools Superintendent Chris Reykdal is making a bold appeal to Washingtonians. A gunman shot and killed at least 19 kids and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvdale, Texas.
“The tragic events in Texas today are heartbreaking, pathetically consistent, and deeply tragic. Today, another domestic terrorist took the lives of school-aged students and at least one educator with a firearm, and I offer my deepest condolences to the families, the community, and every American who is crushed once again by an all too familiar headline,” Reykdal wrote in a public statement.
Reykdal went on to reference research about guns in America without citing sources.
“America has one of the highest gun density rates in the world. It results in the highest rates of murder and deaths by suicide from firearms of any industrialized nation. Research study after research study continues to conclude that gun density per 100,000 population has the strongest correlation to homicides. The more guns in your community and in your home, the more likely you or a family member will die by gun violence. Murders, suicides, and firearms used in crimes are directly correlated to guns in the home, specifically unsecured firearms.”
Reykdal appeared unwavering in his assertion that removing guns from the home makes it a safer place.
“As a father, community member, and our state’s schools chief, I am making a personal appeal to you today to please reconsider gun possession in your home if you are a gun owner today. In America, the overwhelming data are clear that gun owners and their families are more likely to die by their own gun than they are to use them in self-defense or protection.”
Reykdal concluded his remarks with asking the public to join him in considering the personal choice of not keeping a firearm in the home.