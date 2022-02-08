Washington’s Superintendent of Public Instruction disclosed his stance on making masks optional during an interview with KING 5 on Tuesday.
“I would make the mask optional and let families make the decision at this point,” Reykdal told KING 5.
Reykdal says his office can’t make the executive decision on amending the mask mandate for schools. He says the decision is ultimately made by the governor’s office. Reykdal says he is recommending to the governor that masks be made optional in schools as the recent boom in coronavirus cases starts to subside across Washington state.
If the transition to optional masks occur, Reykdal says his office would monitor whether a mask requirement be implemented should another contagious variant consume schools at an alarming rate.
Reykdal wasn’t able to disclose a tentative timeline as to when the mask-optional move might be made.