OLYMPIA - As coronavirus cases skyrocket, public organizations like the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction is mandating all public school employees to be vaccinated against coronavirus.
Superintendent Reykdal says being vaccinated against COVID-19 will be a condition of employment to work at a public school. In addition, the Superintendent will outline the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction’s intention to withhold state and federal funds from any school district who knowingly and willfully violates the Department of Health’s requirements related to face coverings in K–12 schools.
A public press conference with Reykdal about the matter is scheduled for Aug. 13 at 9 a.m.