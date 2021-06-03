BLEWETT PASS - A state trooper was injured in a collision Wednesday afternoon on Highway 97 about four miles north of the Blewett Pass summit.
Jeremy G. Weber, a 47-year-old Waterville man, was parked on the northbound shoulder of Highway 97 in a 2019 unmarked Ford Explorer. State troopers say he attempted to make a U-turn and collided with a northbound 2016 Honda Pilot.
The wreck left the highway blocked in both directions.
Weber was injured and taken to Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. The other driver, a 41-year-old Brewster man, was not injured.