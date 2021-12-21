Supporters of the Build Back Better Act are touting its benefits for workers.
Carissa Hahn, executive vice president for the Communication Workers of America Local 37083 in Seattle, said social spending in the bill would be especially helpful for families, pointing to an expanded Child Tax Credit and supports to make child care more affordable.
She said the high cost of child care has been an issue for her colleagues.
"Early in the pandemic, I watched numerous people leave the company when they did not want to for reasons that could have been resolved through this legislation," Hahn recounted.
The U.S. House passed the Build Back Better Act in November and negotiations over the package are ongoing in the Senate. Republican opponents to the massive spending bill say it would add a damaging amount to the country's deficit.
The bill also has provisions to support unions and union members, such as a tax deduction up to $250 for dues and an additional $350 million for the National Labor Relations Board, which enforces U.S. labor law.
Hahn pointed out the bill would also ensure companies and executives are held accountable when they threaten or fire workers trying to organize.
"Fear of retaliation is real and ever-present in the minds of the brave workers who are trying and fighting for a better, or sometimes even fair, working conditions," Hahn asserted.
Over the past few months, strikes have been on the rise across the country. Hahn believes there has been a recent awakening of sorts as workers recognize their own power.
"If we were to seize on a moment such as now, where there is a crescendo of passion and activism, then we can take that and use it to put in place legislation that's going to affect generations in the future," Hahn stressed.