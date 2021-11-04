WENATCHEE - A man was taken into custody Wednesday evening after the allegedly shot at another man in Wenatchee.
Chelan County deputies responded about 6:30 p.m. to reports of shots fired near the 200 block of Boodry Street. Witnesses told deputies that a man had pointed and fired a gun at another individual, according to the sheriff’s office.
The bullet missed the victim and he was able to run to safety. Deputies say evidence at the scene confirmed at least one shot was fired.
The regional SWAT team was activated and located the suspect at his home. A search warrant was granted for both the home and a vehicle and deputies reportedly found a pistol and three magazines that matched the caliber of pistol used in the shooting.
The suspect, whose name was not released, was booked into jail for first-degree assault.
The sheriff’s office continues to investigate.